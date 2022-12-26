Sharing its top picks exclusively with Livemint, domestic brokerage and research firm IIFL has suggested smallcap stock - EPL, midcap stock - PB Fintech (PolicyBazaar), and largecap stock - Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) that investors can look to buy for the New Year 2023.

IIFL's top stock picks -

EPL: “Margins are poised for recovery from current levels, driven by further price hikes, a general improvement in the operating environment across geographies and operating leverage. 2QFY23 witnessed the consumption of the highest-priced inventory for EPL; unless raw materials were to further inflate hereon, EPL’s gross margin should witness an improvement sequentially. We forecast revenue/Ebitda/EPS Cagr of 12%/14%/21% over FY22-25ii. Maintain BUY with a target price of ₹205," the brokerage suggested.

As per IIFL, 2QFY23 witnessed the consumption of the highest-priced inventory for EPL; unless raw materials were to further inflate hereon, EPL’s gross margin should witness an improvement sequentially. Price increases in both contractual and non-contractual customers, an improving operating environment in the Americas, Europe, and China as well as operating leverage from strong top-line growth — should further lift margins from current levels, it added.

Reliance Industries Ltd: "RIL’s net debt stands at ₹933 bn, vs ₹348 bn in 4QFY22, on the back of CAPEX, spectrum payments, and WC expansion.. Rapid scaleup in clean energy may present an upside. Maintain buy with a 12M target price of 2914."

PB Fintech: "PB Fintech reported 2QFY23 revenue growth of 105% YoY to ~Rs5.7bn, 9% above IIFL estimates. PBFI maintained guidance of overall EBITDA positive by 4QFY23 and remains on track to deliver it. We now forecast a quicker path to profitability, estimating a 12% lower PAT loss of ₹5.3 bn in FY23ii. Maintain 12 month target price of ₹650 and reiterate Buy."

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.