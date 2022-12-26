Top picks for 2023: IIFL suggests these smallcap, midcap and largecap stocks to buy2 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 04:04 PM IST
- RIL, EPL and PB Fintech (PolicyBazaar) are IIFL's top 3 stock picks for 2023
Sharing its top picks exclusively with Livemint, domestic brokerage and research firm IIFL has suggested smallcap stock - EPL, midcap stock - PB Fintech (PolicyBazaar), and largecap stock - Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) that investors can look to buy for the New Year 2023.
