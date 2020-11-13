Top picks for Diwali 2020: 11 stocks for Samvat 2077, with up to 50% upside

Samvat 2077 now looks much brighter and this Diwali has brought festive cheers to many, but still there is a long way to go. Analysts believe that growth is likely to come back strongly looking at the high frequency indicators. The Indian banking system has coped well with the pandemic challenges and it is now flushed with liquidity. Interest rates are low and lending is much likely to pick up strongly in the forthcoming quarters, say analysts. Analysts at Axis Securities believe, housing and banking will be growth themes for Samvat 2077." New home registrations are seeing a solid pick up across the metros and housing loans are surging across the banking system," says Axis Securities.