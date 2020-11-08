Top 12 stock picks for Diwali 2020 with 30-60% upside

Markets are just a few points away from their all time high levels. BSE Sensex , the benchmark index touched its all time high of ₹42,274 on January 20 this year. Currently, the 30-stock index is at ₹41,893. Analysts seem positive about the Indian markets. They say the worst is over for the capital markets. Analyst have high hopes from certain stocks this year.

"The sharp recovery in the ongoing Q2 FY21 results is nothing short of impressive. Barring few stressed sectors like aviation and multiplexes, as also the fact that half the result season is yet to unfold, the scene is highly encouraging. While many businesses have grown on a year‐on‐year basis, many others are only 10‐20% below pre‐Covid levels. The banking industry looks in much better shape unlike what was feared, given the growing collection efficiency, adequate provisioning, and the fresh capital cushion lent to balance sheets," says a report by Yes Securities.

Here are a few stock recommendations from brokerage houses that can enlighten your stock portfolio this Diwali. Analysts believe these stocks can give you returns in the range of 30% and 60% by next Diwali.

Top stocks to invest this Diwali by Kotak Securities

Bharti Airtel

CMP: ₹450, Target Price: ₹710, upside of 58%

ITC

CMP: ₹174, Target Price: 260, upside of 49%

SBI Life Insurance

CMP: ₹798, Target Price: ₹1,100, upside of 38%

L&T

CMP: ₹959, Target Price: ₹1,300, upside of 36%

Hindustan Zinc

CMP: ₹224, Target Price: ₹295, upside of 32%

Bajaj Auto

CMP: ₹2,973, Target Price: ₹3,900, upside of 31%

Top stocks to invest this Diwali by Yes Securities

Redington

CMP: ₹118, Target price: ₹182, upside of 54%

KPR Mill

CMP : ₹755, Target price: ₹1,105, upside of 46%

Manappuram

CMP: ₹162, Target Price: 225, upside of 39%

Kansai Nerolac

CMP: ₹513, Target price: ₹700, upside of 36%

M&M

CMP: ₹612, Target Price: ₹800, upside of 31%

Top stocks to invest this Diwali by ICICI Securities

Zydus Wellness

CMP: ₹1,760, Target Price: ₹2,300, upside of 31%





