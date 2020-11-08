Top 12 stock picks for Diwali 2020 with 30-60% upside

"The sharp recovery in the ongoing Q2 FY21 results is nothing short of impressive. Barring few stressed sectors like aviation and multiplexes, as also the fact that half the result season is yet to unfold, the scene is highly encouraging. While many businesses have grown on a year‐on‐year basis, many others are only 10‐20% below pre‐Covid levels. The banking industry looks in much better shape unlike what was feared, given the growing collection efficiency, adequate provisioning, and the fresh capital cushion lent to balance sheets," says a report by Yes Securities.