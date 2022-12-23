Top picks for New Year 2023: HDFC Securities recommends these 10 stocks to buy3 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 03:25 PM IST
Sharing its top picks for the new year 2023, domestic brokerage and research firm HDFC Securities has suggested ten stocks that investors can look to buy. Its top recommendations include SBI, PFC, Zensar Tech, RCF, ACC, Bharat Forge, Chennai Petroleum, IOC, L&T and PNC Infratech.
