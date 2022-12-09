Top picks from metals & mining sector: ICICI Sec recommends these stocks to buy

The research analysts of ICICI Securities said in a note that “China’s trade data for Nov’22 was reasonably robust on hopes of easing of covid restrictions and stimulus measures by the government. Key highlights: 1) copper imports, in both refined and concentrate forms, rose 10% YoY and 6% YoY respectively; 2) steel exports rose for the second successive month while aluminium (Al) exports declined further; and 3) coal imports fell 11% YoY on higher domestic output. Going ahead, while the China government has reportedly agreed to ease rigid covid-related shutdowns, we don’t see signs of pick-up in domestic demand as yet. Chinese spot HRC prices have crept to a 1.5-month high, largely mirroring futures prices – though real estate demand indicators remain weak. We maintain our cautious view on the ferrous space with JSPL (TP: Rs605) and Shyam Metalics (TP: Rs425) as our key picks. That said, we see declining Al exports from China as a positive for Hindalco, our top pick in the non-ferrous space with a TP of Rs515."