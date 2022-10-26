Top picks: Axis Securities suggests HCL Tech, Canara Bank, 2 other stocks to buy this week2 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2022, 03:17 PM IST
- For the week, the brokerage expects Nifty to trade in the range of 18100-17000 with mixed bias
On the weekly chart the Nifty index has formed a long Bullish candle forming higher High-low compared to previous week and has closed above previous week's high indicating positive bias, said domestic brokerage and research firm Axis Securities while sharing its top stock picks for the week. It has suggested four stocks that investors can look to buy which are HCL Tech, Canara Bank, Camlin Fine Sciences and Finolex Cables based on the technical factors.