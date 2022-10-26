HCL Technologies: “On the weekly time frame, the stock has decisively broken out above “double bottom" pattern at 987 level and stock is sustaining above it. On the daily time frame, the stock is in strong up trend forming a series of 21 October, 2022 higher tops and bottoms. The daily and weekly strength indicator RSI is above its reference line indicating positive bias," Axis Securities said while suggesting Buy range of ₹1,015-995 and stop loss of ₹960.