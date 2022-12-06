Top picks: HDFC Securities recommends these speciality chemical stocks to buy

The research analysts of the broking firm HDFC Securities said in a note that “The Indian chemical industry continues to be an attractive hub of opportunities, even in an environment of global uncertainty. The uniqueness of the chemical industry is that it requires both the creation of tangible assets and technical manpower. We believe domestic chemical companies have abundant opportunities to partner in technology. Chemical companies may be able to take advantage of a variety of opportunities by strategically investing in research & development (R&D). New opportunities in the form of collaboration with technically advanced global companies could emerge in the industry."