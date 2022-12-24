Top picks: ICICI Sec is bullish on 3 PSU bank stocks amid reasonable valuations

“A stellar run up by PSU banks had all eyes glued towards them. We tried to analyse the factors leading to the rally and what is in store ahead. Bank Nifty gained ~28% whereas PSU banks were up 74% in the last six months (as of December 21, 2022). Post the phase of significantly higher GNPA, treasury MTM losses, lower capital & sub-par growth, there has been a turnaround with comfort on asset quality; reversal of treasury losses, credit growth pick-up and just adequate capital position for most of them. Despite the decent rally, valuation still look reasonable for PSU banks," said the research analysts of the broking firm ICICI Securities.