Top picks: ICICI Securities recommend these metal, mining stocks

"HRC price in traders’ market rose by an average of Rs500/te (similar level as compared to last week) to Rs55,100/te in anticipation of a possible price hike by major players to the extent of Rs750-1,000/te. Besides, our channel checks suggest that the hike of Rs500/te on average in coated steel prices taken by major players on 20th December has been absorbed in the market. At current level, domestic HRC price is at a slight premium to the landed cost of imports from South Korea; however, our channel checks indicate that imports are not being incrementally booked. Prices in longs market continue to rise. Secondary rebar prices rose further by Rs1,500/te on higher iron ore and pellet prices," said the research analysts of ICICI Securities.

