Top picks: Prabhudas Lilladher upgrades to buy rating for top 3 OMCs

By upgrading ratings to BUY for BPCL and IOCL, the research analysts of the broking firm Prabhudas Lilladher said "We upgrade BPCL to 'BUY' from REDUCE earlier as we increase our earnings to factor in 1) higher marketing margins and 2) lower operating expense. We value BPCL at 7x EV/E FY24E and arrive at PT of Rs420 (Rs260 earlier). At our PT, the stock will trade at 1.5x P/BV FY24E. We upgrade IOCL to 'BUY' from REDUCE earlier as we increase our earnings to factor in 1) higher marketing margins and 2) lower operating expense. We value IOCL at 7x EV/E FY24E and arrive at PT of Rs130 (Rs50 earlier). At our PT, the stock will trade at 1.2x P/BV FY24E."