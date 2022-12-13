Top picks: Prabhudas Lilladher upgrades to buy rating for top 3 OMCs

The brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher has upgraded to buy rating for all three Oil marketing companies (OMCs) HPCL, BPCL and IOCL due to sharp correction in crude oil prices and diesel marketing margins turn to Rs3.5/ltr from -Rs13/ltr in H1FY23, as international diesel prices corrected to $103/bbl (high of $170/bbl in Mar 22).
The research analysts of the broking firm Prabhudas Lilladher said in a note that “We are upgrading all three Oil marketing companies (OMCs) to ‘BUY’ due to sharp correction in crude oil prices and turnaround in diesel marketing profitability. Crude oil prices have corrected to ~USD76/bbl, down ~40% from Jun-22 highs of USD125/bbl post Russia-Ukraine war due to rising global recessionary concerns amidst rising interest rates (to calm inflationary pressures) despite increasing Chinese demand post relaxation of pandemic lockdown and likely lower supplies from Russia (due to imposition of oil price cap of USD60/bbl). Softening crude prices augur well for OMCs, as at current prices diesel marketing losses turn around to +Rs3.5/ltr from H1FY23 loss of ~Rs13/ltr, while refining margins remain resilient."
They further added that “We increase our FY24/25E marketing margins on diesel & petrol to Rs3.5/4.0 (Rs2.0/3.5 earlier), reduce operating expense (due to likely lower LNG prices) and increase earnings by 50-130%. We value all the stocks at 7x EV/EBIDTA FY24E. Among OMCs, HPCL is our preferred pick, as its marketing share is double of refining. Sharp rise in crude prices due to ongoing geopolitical tension remains a key risk to our call."
By highlighting HPCL ratings upgrade to BUY, the research analysts said “We upgrade HPCL to ‘BUY’ from HOLD earlier as we increase our earnings to factor in 1) higher marketing margins and 2) lower operating expense. We value the stock at 7x EV/E FY24E and at PT of Rs350 (Rs195 earlier) it will trade at 1.2x P/BV FY24E. HPCL is most leveraged to recover in marketing margins, as marketing volumes are 2x refining capacity. HPCL is our preferred pick among OMCs."
By upgrading ratings to BUY for BPCL and IOCL, the research analysts of the broking firm Prabhudas Lilladher said “We upgrade BPCL to ‘BUY’ from REDUCE earlier as we increase our earnings to factor in 1) higher marketing margins and 2) lower operating expense. We value BPCL at 7x EV/E FY24E and arrive at PT of Rs420 (Rs260 earlier). At our PT, the stock will trade at 1.5x P/BV FY24E. We upgrade BPCL to ‘BUY’ from REDUCE earlier as we increase our earnings to factor in 1) higher marketing margins and 2) lower operating expense. We value IOCL at 7x EV/E FY24E and arrive at PT of Rs130 (Rs50 earlier). At our PT, the stock will trade at 1.2x P/BV FY24E."
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
