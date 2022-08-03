'Real estate stocks attractive for medium term': Edelweiss. Its top 2 picks1 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2022, 03:29 PM IST
- Edelweiss believes real estate stocks DLF, Sobha and Macrotech Developers (Lodha) may benefit from a re-rating going ahead
Listen to this article
The covid crisis had battered the realty market in H1CY21, but demand has remained strong over the last year. Despite rising interest rates and housing prices, brokerage and research firm Edelweiss believes that momentum in sales will sustain going ahead, especially for organised developers.