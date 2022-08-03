'Real estate stocks attractive for medium term': Edelweiss. Its top 2 picks

Launches continued to be soft and were down 21% MoM (but up 3% YoY) in June 2022. Overall, launches in Q2CY22 were down 18% sequentially. Supply declined quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in all cities, with Chennai and Pune the least hit. H1CY22 launches are up 21% YoY, surging the most in the MMR, followed by Bengaluru and Pune.