Top picks: Sharekhan is bullish on these 6 cement stocks for robust gain ahead

The brokerage has said in a note that “Cement industry is expected to add over 90 mtpa in capacities over FY2023- FY2025 as per plans announced by major players. This implies a 5% CAGR in installed capacity, while cement demand is estimated to post a 6-7% CAGR over FY2023-FY2025. With the rise in supply almost equivalent to demand growth, industry capacity utilizations levels would stay almost flat at 67-68% over FY2023- FY2025. Pan-India cement prices have risen each year during FY2015-FY2022 barring a couple of years, while in Q1FY2023, they are up 8% as compared to FY2022 level. Going by historical anecdotes, we believe cement prices to remain on an uptrend despite capacity additions over the next three years. On the cost front, International petcoke prices have corrected by 17% m-o-m and 20% from March 2022 levels in June 2022."