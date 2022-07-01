Top picks: Sharekhan is bullish on these 6 consumer discretionary stocks

“Managements of most of the retail, restaurant and hotel companies stated that the strong growth momentum witnessed in February-March Q4FY2022 have sustained in April-May and will help companies to clock strong performance in Q1FY2023. Further with the scare of the pandemic receding, the sectors such as footwear, amusement parks, multiplexes are likely to witness higher growth due to stable operations in the quarters ahead. Thus, FY2023 is expected to be one of strongest year for discretionary companies as recovery in footfalls and higher ticket purchases led by pent up demand would lead strong revenue growth. Further better operating leverage will boost profitability of these companies the coming quarters," Sharekhan has claimed in its note.