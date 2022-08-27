Top picks: Sharekhan’s top 3 energy stocks to BUY next week for a strong gain

Top picks: Sharekhan’s top 3 energy stocks to BUY next week for a strong gain5 min read . 03:18 PM IST
- The brokerage firm Sharekhan has suggested buying the shares of Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) and Gujarat Gas Ltd.
The brokerage firm Sharekhan has suggested buying the shares of Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) and Gujarat Gas Ltd. Sharekhan has set a target price of ₹480 for the stock despite the fact that IGL shares ended on Friday at ₹418.65 per share. Sharekhan forecasts a 14% gain from the stock's current market price. The brokerage expects a gain of 14.75% for the stock recommended to buy with a target price of ₹980 after the shares of MGL closed on Friday at ₹854.00 apiece. Gujarat Gas Ltd. shares ended trading on Friday at Rs. 457.00 a share, but the stock is representing a bullish trend of 19.25% for Sharekhan, and the brokerage has set a target price of Rs. 545 for the stock.
The research analysts of the broking firm Sharekhan said “With the recent revision in domestic gas allocation policy, gas supply to city gas distribution companies (CGDs) will increase by 2.4 mmscmd to 20.7 mmscmd and the same would reduce domestic gas shortfall to just 6% versus 15% in Q1FY23. This is positive for IGL/MGL (given high exposure to CNG/D-PNG at 81%/87% of overall gas sales volume in Q1FY23) as it would lower gas cost by 25% to ~$8.4/mmBtu versus uniform blended price (UBP) of $10.5/ mmBtu in August 2022. Additionally, a likely capping of domestic gas price (expected to be increased to $10/mmBtu from October 2022) would help sustain/improve current EBITDA margins. Policy support for CGD players would help sustain high volume growth for IGL/MGL (CNG volume growth of 21%/14% in Q1FY23 versus pre-pandemic volume in Q3FY2020). We maintain our Buy rating on CGDs (IGL/MGL/Gujarat Gas) and prefer IGL/MGL in the space as policy support would drive earning growth and improve valuation."
“Accommodative policies and likely capping of domestic gas price would improve volume growth visibility (supported by widening of pricing gap between CNG versus petrol) and sustained margin recovery for CGDs and with high exposure to CNG/D-PNG. We have increased our PT for IGL/MGL to Rs. 480/Rs. 980 as we increase our PE multiple given improving policy support could remove margin overhang (of high gas cost and lower availability of APM gas). We prefer IGL/MGL in CGD space as earnings visibility expected to improve and valuation is also attractive (IGL trades at 18.6x FY24E EPS and MGL at 11x FY24E EPS)," they added.
The research analysts said “The recent government decision to increase gas allocation for CNG and domestic PNG points to a favourable policy framework for CGDs as the space would be key to achieve government’s target of 15% share of natural gas in India’s energy mix by 2030 versus only 6% currently. Higher domestic gas allocation of 94% to CGDs is a near-term relief for CGDs and raises hope of more policy measures like capping of domestic gas price at current level. Continued policy support for CGDs would help sustain high volume growth and sustain/improve current margin for IGL."
They further added that “IGL’s valuation of 20.5x/18.6x FY23E/ FY24E EPS is attractive given volume growth visibility supported by robust demand in the existing NCR region and ramp-up of new geographical areas (GAs) of Rewari, Karnal, and Gurugram. A potential capping of domestic gas price at current level would be key re-rating trigger for CGDs as it would improve confidence on both double-digit volume growth and sustained strong margins. We maintain a Buy on IGL with an increased PT of Rs. 480 as we assign higher PE multiple given accommodative policy framework would improve volume/earnings growth visibility."
“The government’s aim to increase the share of gas in India’s energy mix to ~15% by 2030 (from 6% currently) and the thrust to reduce air pollution in the NCR region provide a regulatory push for strong growth in CNG and domestic PNG volumes for IGL. Moreover, the development of new GAs of Rewari, Karnal, and Gurugram and recent awarding of three new GAs in the 10th round of CGD bidding would drive volume growth beyond its existing areas of operations. The company’s margins are expected to remain strong given favourable economics of CNG versus petrol. Moreover, the recent sharp volume recovery above pre-COVID level reenforces confidence with respect to volume led double-digit earnings growth outlook," Sharekhan has said in a report.
Sharekhan has said in a note that “Recent government decision to increase gas allocation for CNG and domestic PNG gives indication of favourable policy framework for CGDs as the space would be key to achieve government’s target of 15% share of natural gas in India’s energy mix by 2030 versus only 6% currently. Higher domestic gas allocation of 94% to CGDs is a near-term relief and raises hope of more measures like capping of domestic gas price at current level. Continued policy support for CGDs would help sustain high volume growth and sustain/improve current margin for MGL."
“Accommodative government policies and likely capping of domestic gas price would improve volume growth visibility (supported by widening of pricing gap between CNG versus petrol) and sustained margin recovery for MGL. We thus increase our PT for MGL to Rs. 980, as we increase our PE multiple given improving policy while maintaining our Buy rating. MGL is the cheapest CGD stock with attractive valuation of 11x FY24E EPS, which is at 27% discount to its 3-year average PE multiple," said the analysts of the brokerage.
“MGL’s long-term volume growth outlook is strong supported by the government’s aim to increase the share of gas in India’s energy mix to ~15% by 2030 (from 6% currently) and the thrust to reduce air pollution provides a regulatory push for strong growth in CNG and domestic PNG volumes for MGL. Development of Raigad GA (0.5 mmscmd volume potential) would further add to the company’s volume growth prospects. However, lower APM gas allocation, elevated spot LNG price, and demand for higher dealer commission by OMCs would remain near overhang on margins. MGL is the cheapest CGD stock," added the brokerage.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
