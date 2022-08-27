Top picks: Sharekhan’s top 3 energy stocks to BUY next week for a strong gain

The research analysts of the broking firm Sharekhan said “With the recent revision in domestic gas allocation policy, gas supply to city gas distribution companies (CGDs) will increase by 2.4 mmscmd to 20.7 mmscmd and the same would reduce domestic gas shortfall to just 6% versus 15% in Q1FY23. This is positive for IGL/MGL (given high exposure to CNG/D-PNG at 81%/87% of overall gas sales volume in Q1FY23) as it would lower gas cost by 25% to ~$8.4/mmBtu versus uniform blended price (UBP) of $10.5/ mmBtu in August 2022. Additionally, a likely capping of domestic gas price (expected to be increased to $10/mmBtu from October 2022) would help sustain/improve current EBITDA margins. Policy support for CGD players would help sustain high volume growth for IGL/MGL (CNG volume growth of 21%/14% in Q1FY23 versus pre-pandemic volume in Q3FY2020). We maintain our Buy rating on CGDs (IGL/MGL/Gujarat Gas) and prefer IGL/MGL in the space as policy support would drive earning growth and improve valuation."