Data from ICICI Securities analysts revealed that gold AUM per branch increased at a CAGR of 12% and 10% from FY14 to FY22 for Muthoot and Manappuram Finance which majorly drove gold AUM CAGR of 13% and 12% for the companies during the same period. However, productivity in terms of gold tonnage per branch has increased at 5% and 3% CAGR for Muthoot and Manappuram from FY14 to FY22 respectively. On the other hand, IIFL's gold AUM growth of 19% CAGR from FY14 to FY22 mainly was driven by branch expansion of 12% CAGR and gold loan per branch CAGR of 7%.