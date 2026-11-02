Top power stocks: Jaiprakash Power vs Suzlon vs Vedanta Power vs Reliance Power vs Inox Wind | Experts' views, target

Jaiprakash Power Ventures vs Suzlon Energy vs Vedanta Power vs Reliance Power vs Inox Wind: Amid the soaring Indian stock market, renewable energy stocks witnessed strong buying on Monday. Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price today opened higher and touched an intraday high of ₹13.75 apiece, logging over a 7% intraday rise against the previous close of ₹12.72. Suzlon Energy share price surged over 4%, Vedanta Power share price rose 7%, Reliance Power shares added around 5%, and Inox Wind share price is up over 11% today. This might have made the situation tricky for stock investors looking for a renewable energy stock amid the current turnaround on Dalal Street.

According to market experts, high-risk investors may look at pure-play wind energy plays such as Inox Wind or Suzlon Energy shares, whereas those who want to play it safe are advised to look at Vedanta Power shares. They advised investors to avoid Jaiprakash Power Ventures and Reliance Power. They said that Jaiprakash Power Ventures suffers from high promoter pledge levels and cyclical earnings drops, while Reliance Power trades strictly on high-beta retail momentum rather than fundamental net profit strength.

Stock to buy | Clash of titans Comparing the five titans of the renewable segment, Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research, said, “One should avoid looking at Jaiprakash Power Ventures and Reliance Power shares. Reliance Power share price rally is purely sentimental, and there is no fundamental reason for the rally in the stock, whereas Jaiprakash Power Ventures is suffering from the high promoter pledge (around 75%).”

On choosing among energy titans, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, “For any growth-oriented portfolio, the primary allocation should be split between Suzlon Energy (the structural market leader) and Inox Wind (the high-momentum turnaround play). Vedanta Power remains a defensive option for traditional utility value.”

Who should look at Suzlon Energy shares? On investors who should be looking at Suzlon Energy shares, Seema Srivastava said, “If an investor prefers a market leader with superior financial stability, a strong net-cash balance sheet, higher operational throughput, and lower balance-sheet risk, then Suzlon Energy shares are suitable for them.”

Who should look at Inox Wind shares? On Inox Wind shares, suitable for what kind of investors, Seema Srivastava said, “Investors with a higher risk appetite and who are looking for a high-beta, smaller-cap turnaround and expansion play that could offer aggressive upside if it successfully scales deliveries, Inox Wind shares are most suitable among these five energy titans.”

Inox Wind share price target On the technical outlook of Inox Wind shares, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “The stock is facing a hurdle at ₹59. On breaking above this resistance, we can expect the stock to touch ₹65 and ₹74 in the near term." However, he advised a strict stop-loss of ₹54 for existing shareholders and fresh buyers.

Suzlon Energy share price target Speaking on the technical outlook of Suzlon Energy shares, Mahesh M Ojha said, “Suzlon shares have strong support placed at ₹30.80, and it is facing a hurdle at ₹39.50. On breaking above this resistance, we can expect the stock to touch ₹42 and ₹48.”

Vedanta Power share price target Decoding the technical chart pattern of Vedanta Power shares, Mahesh M Ojha of KC Securities said, “Vedanta Power shares have a strong support placed at ₹30.80 per share levels. Fresh investors and existing shareholders can hold the stock, maintaining a stop-loss at ₹30.80 for the upside target of ₹42 and ₹45 per share.”