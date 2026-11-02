Top power stocks: Jaiprakash Power vs Suzlon vs Vedanta Power vs Reliance Power vs Inox Wind | Experts' views, target

Jaiprakash Power Ventures vs Suzlon Energy vs Vedanta Power vs Reliance Power vs Inox Wind: Amid the soaring Indian stock market, renewable energy stocks witnessed strong buying on Monday. Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price today opened higher and touched an intraday high of ₹13.75 apiece, logging over a 7% intraday rise against the previous close of ₹12.72. Suzlon Energy share price surged over 4%, Vedanta Power share price rose 7%, Reliance Power shares added around 5%, and Inox Wind share price is up over 11% today. This might have made the situation tricky for stock investors looking for a renewable energy stock amid the current turnaround on Dalal Street.

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According to market experts, high-risk investors may look at pure-play wind energy plays such as Inox Wind or Suzlon Energy shares, whereas those who want to play it safe are advised to look at Vedanta Power shares. They advised investors to avoid Jaiprakash Power Ventures and Reliance Power. They said that Jaiprakash Power Ventures suffers from high promoter pledge levels and cyclical earnings drops, while Reliance Power trades strictly on high-beta retail momentum rather than fundamental net profit strength.

Stock to buy | Clash of titans Comparing the five titans of the renewable segment, Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research, said, “One should avoid looking at Jaiprakash Power Ventures and Reliance Power shares. Reliance Power share price rally is purely sentimental, and there is no fundamental reason for the rally in the stock, whereas Jaiprakash Power Ventures is suffering from the high promoter pledge (around 75%).”

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On choosing among energy titans, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, “For any growth-oriented portfolio, the primary allocation should be split between Suzlon Energy (the structural market leader) and Inox Wind (the high-momentum turnaround play). Vedanta Power remains a defensive option for traditional utility value.”

Who should look at Suzlon Energy shares? On investors who should be looking at Suzlon Energy shares, Seema Srivastava said, “If an investor prefers a market leader with superior financial stability, a strong net-cash balance sheet, higher operational throughput, and lower balance-sheet risk, then Suzlon Energy shares are suitable for them.”

Who should look at Inox Wind shares? On Inox Wind shares, suitable for what kind of investors, Seema Srivastava said, “Investors with a higher risk appetite and who are looking for a high-beta, smaller-cap turnaround and expansion play that could offer aggressive upside if it successfully scales deliveries, Inox Wind shares are most suitable among these five energy titans.”

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Inox Wind share price target On the technical outlook of Inox Wind shares, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “The stock is facing a hurdle at ₹59. On breaking above this resistance, we can expect the stock to touch ₹65 and ₹74 in the near term." However, he advised a strict stop-loss of ₹54 for existing shareholders and fresh buyers.

Suzlon Energy share price target Speaking on the technical outlook of Suzlon Energy shares, Mahesh M Ojha said, “Suzlon shares have strong support placed at ₹30.80, and it is facing a hurdle at ₹39.50. On breaking above this resistance, we can expect the stock to touch ₹42 and ₹48.”

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Vedanta Power share price target Decoding the technical chart pattern of Vedanta Power shares, Mahesh M Ojha of KC Securities said, “Vedanta Power shares have a strong support placed at ₹30.80 per share levels. Fresh investors and existing shareholders can hold the stock, maintaining a stop-loss at ₹30.80 for the upside target of ₹42 and ₹45 per share.”

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).