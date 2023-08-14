LKP Securities has picked out its top public-sector undertaking (PSU) stocks which are likely to give good returns to shareholders in the short-term. According to the domestic brokerage house, the PSU stocks have generated positive returns over the past two years and have potential for ‘immense value creation’ in the next 3-6 months. The brokerage sees upside in the range of 15 per cent-40 per cent on these top 10 stocks in short-term.

Here are the top 10 PSU stock picks by LKP Securities in the next 3-6 months:

Bank of Baroda has been moving with a higher top higher bottom formation on the weekly chart, as per the brokerage. At a current market price (CMP) of ₹193, LPK Securities sees an upside of 37 per cent on Bank of Baroda at a target price of ₹250/ ₹265 in the next 3-6 months. The buy area is ₹190- ₹193.

The brokerage added that the stock has been sustaining above the 50 EMA on the weekly timeframe. On the higher end, Bank of Baroda shares are likely to move towards 250/265. Support is placed at ₹174.

On the outlook, the brokerage says that the bank has strong growth in both advances and deposits on the back of a healthy liquidity position and attractive valuations. ‘’Granular liability profile coupled with competitive cost of funds should in our view help the bank going forward. Loan growth guidance of 15 per cent this fiscal and NNPA guidance of 0.75 per cent provides comfort,'' said LKP Securities.

Bharat Electronics has experienced a breakout from a bullish flag formation on the weekly chart. The breakout pattern suggests the potential for further upward movement, as per the brokerage. A robust uptrend is evident in the stock's price action, characterized by consistent higher highs and higher lows, indicating sustained positive momentum.

‘’Support is observable at 115, which has been acting as a protective barrier for the bulls, potentially preventing further downside movements. For trader the stock presents a potential upside target range of 146 to 157,'' said LKP Securities. At a CMP of ₹132, LPK Securities sees an upside of 21 per cent on Bharat Electronics at a target price of ₹146/ ₹157 in the next 3-6 months. The buy area is ₹120- ₹130.

On the outlook, the brokerage says that the ₹1,73,00 crore-defence PSU is expected to end the current fiscal with a mammoth order book of over ₹60,000 crore even as the management has guided for an order inflow of ₹20,000 crore this fiscal.

Bharat Heavy Electricals is undergoing a rounding bottom formation, which often signifies a potential reversal from a downtrend to an uptrend. A rising trendline provides essential support to the stock's price movements, suggesting an increasing bullish sentiment, as per the brokerage. Immediate resistance is at ₹108. A successful breach above this level could pave the way for further upward movement with potential targets.

The support range between ₹90- ₹85 is evident, serving as a foundation for the stock's price and offering potential buying opportunities. At a CMP of ₹103, LPK Securities sees an upside of 25 per cent on Bharat Heavy Electricals at a target price of ₹118/ ₹125 in the next 3-6 months. The buy area is ₹95- ₹100.

Canara Bank has been moving with a higher top higher bottom formation on the weekly chart. The stock has been sustaining above a critical moving average on the weekly timeframe, as per the brokerage. Additionally, the price is trading above the previous consolidation. On the higher end, the stock is likely to move towards 400/430. The support is placed at ₹300.

At a CMP of ₹332, LPK Securities sees an upside of 28 per cent on Canara Bank at a target price of ₹400/ ₹430 in the next 3-6 months. The buy area is ₹328- ₹336.

On the outlook, the brokerage says that the PSU banking major has been reporting consistent growth since the last 12 quarters with improvement in asset quality and should be able to bring down credit cost to a shade over 1 per cent this fiscal.

Coal India is on the brink of a significant breakout from a falling trendline, indicating a potential shift from bearish to bullish. The immediate resistance is present at ₹245, as per the brokerage. Successfully surpassing this level could lead to an acceleration of positive momentum in the stock's price, it added.

‘’The support is visible at ₹220, serving as a safeguard against downward movements. A breach below this support might empower the bears and potentially steer the stock lower,'' said LKP Securities.

At a CMP of ₹235, LPK Securities sees an upside of 16 per cent on Coal India at a target price of ₹255/ ₹272 in the next 3-6 months. The buy area is ₹225- ₹235. The momentum indicator, RSI, is entering the territory above ₹60, affirming a bullish bias and suggesting increasing positive momentum, according to the brokerage.

Cochin Shipyard is maintaining a strong uptrend marked by consistent higher highs and higher lows, indicating sustained positive momentum. A rising trendline acts as a reliable support for the stock's price movements, potentially preventing significant downside, as per the brokerage.

At a CMP of ₹646, LPK Securities sees an upside of 16 per cent on Cochin Shipyard at a target price of ₹680/ ₹710 in the next 3-6 months. The buy area is ₹590- ₹610.

The brokerage recommends adopting a "buy on dip" approach, with an optimal entry point around ₹600. This strategy capitalizes on potential price retracements within the context of the ongoing uptrend, it added.

On the outlook, Cochin Shipyard has the largest ship building and maintenance facility in India and its ability to deliver complex defence vessels is vindicated by its delivery of India's first indigenous Aircraft Carrier- INS Vikrant. The PSU is also constructing India's first hydrogen fuel cell vessel. The company is expected to see good momentum this fiscal on the back of its strong ₹2,10,000 crore order book.

7.Container Corporation of India

CONCOR's stock is currently engaged in a sideways trend, indicating a lack of clear directional movement. Resistance is marked at ₹750, while support is evident around ₹650, as per the brokerage. At a CMP of ₹678, LPK Securities sees an upside of 17 per cent on CONCOR at a target price of ₹730/ ₹775 in the next 3-6 months. The buy area is ₹650- ₹660.

The brokerage says a "buy on dip" strategy seems favorable, particularly around the mentioned support zone at ₹650. The strategy involves buying when the stock's price dips to capitalize on potential price rebounds, it added.

‘’A significant move could transpire once the resistance level at ₹750 is successfully overcome. This could lead to swift upward momentum, potentially targeting the levels as mentioned,'' said LKP Securities.

8.Engineers India

In the last 1-2 months, the stock experienced a significant rally, suggesting strong buying interest and positive momentum. A potential cooling-off period might offer an advantageous buying opportunity, as per the brokerage. Bulls seem to be active at the lower end, which could provide support and attract fresh buying interest.

At a CMP of ₹151, LPK Securities sees an upside of 31 per cent on Engineers India at a target price of ₹175/ ₹190 in the next 3-6 months. The buy area is ₹135- ₹145.

‘’The momentum indicator, RSI, is currently trading in an overbought territory. This indicates that the stock's price may be due for a correction. Such a correction could potentially help build up fresh momentum for future movements,'' said LKP Securities.

On the outlook, the brokerage says that healthy order pipeline from the petrochemical segment coupled with a strong balance sheet places the Navratna Consultancy entity firmly on the growth path.

9.GAIL

GAIL's stock seems to have found a bottoming point around ₹100, suggesting that a significant decline in price might have concluded. A robust base formation has been established at the lower end of the price range, indicating consistent buying interest across various price levels, as per the brokerage.

At a CMP of ₹116, LPK Securities sees an upside of 22 per cent on GAIL at a target price of ₹130/ ₹140 in the next 3-6 months. The buy area is ₹110- ₹115.

‘’Anticipate a vigorous rally in the near term, possibly propelled by the strong buying sentiment observed. The momentum indicator, RSI, trading in a strong buy territory further supports this outlook,'' said LKP Securities.

On the outlook, the brokerage says that India's largest natural gas entity has a massive gas transmission pipeline network and in our view is in a sweet spot given the surging gas demand in India. GAIL's transmission volumes should get a boost since major gas pipelines are getting commissioned in the medium term, it added.

10.General Insurance Corporation of India

The 50 year old largest re-insurer accounts for over 65 per cent of the premiums ceded by Indian Insurers providing reinsurance across segments. The stock has given a consolidation breakout and is sustaining above 50 EMA, as per the brokerage.

At a CMP of ₹202, LPK Securities sees an upside of 16 per cent on General Insurance Corp of India at a target price of ₹221/ ₹232 in the next 3-6 months. The buy area is ₹190- ₹200. The RSI is in bullish crossover on the weekly timeframe. The trend is likely to remain positive over the short term, said the brokerage.

