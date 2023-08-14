Brokerage sees over 30% upside on these PSU stocks in short-term; check top 10 picks8 min read 14 Aug 2023, 07:44 PM IST
According to the domestic brokerage house, the PSU stocks have generated positive returns over the past two years and have potential for ‘immense value creation’ in the next 3-6 months.
LKP Securities has picked out its top public-sector undertaking (PSU) stocks which are likely to give good returns to shareholders in the short-term. According to the domestic brokerage house, the PSU stocks have generated positive returns over the past two years and have potential for ‘immense value creation’ in the next 3-6 months. The brokerage sees upside in the range of 15 per cent-40 per cent on these top 10 stocks in short-term.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started