LKP Securities has picked out its top public-sector undertaking (PSU) stocks which are likely to give good returns to shareholders in the short-term. According to the domestic brokerage house, the PSU stocks have generated positive returns over the past two years and have potential for ‘immense value creation’ in the next 3-6 months. The brokerage sees upside in the range of 15 per cent-40 per cent on these top 10 stocks in short-term.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}