Top PSU stock to buy: Brokerage sees 50% upside! Gujarat Energy shares gain 2% as profit surges 26% - Check target price

Gujarat Energy shares rose nearly 2% after the company reported a 21.9% year-on-year increase in second-quarter net profit to 639.27 crore. Motilal Oswal maintained its Buy rating and 325 target price, citing strong gas distribution growth and other business strengths.

ENERGY
Sharmila Bhadoria
Published9 Nov 2026, 04:17 PM IST
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Check Gujarat Energy share price outlook (AI image for representational purpose)
Check Gujarat Energy share price outlook (AI image for representational purpose)

PSU stock to buy: Shares of Gujarat Energy Limited soared during Monday’s intraday trading session after the announcement of second quarter results for the financial year 2026-27. The company reported 21.94% year-on-year growth during the second quarter of financial year 2026-27.

Gujarat Energy share price surged nearly 2% to touch intraday high levels on Monday, and has delivered 5.65% return over the past one week.

Gujarat Energy share price outlook

The company’s net profit and revenue were in-line with expectations, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (MOFSL). Its city gas distribution (CGD) volumes were 12% above estimates. Additionally, CNG volume was also above estimates. The brokerage remained bullish on the stock highlighting the company’s LNG contracts, robust city gas distribution growth, and profitable fertiliser contracts, and strong balance sheets.

Gujarat Energy share price target

Motilal Oswal maintained its ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of 325 per share. “The stock currently trades at 9.3x FY28 P/E. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a SoTP based TP of INR325/share.”

Gujarat Energy Q2 results recap

The company reported a net profit of 639.27 crore during the second quarter of financial year 2026-27, 21.9% higher than 524.72 crore reported in the year ago period. The company’s net profit revenue from operations increased to 9,826.08 crore during the quarter under review against 6,164.86 crore reported in the year ago period.

Gujarat Energy share price trend

The PSU stock closed 1.47% higher at 227.35 per share on BSE with an market capitalisation of 21,330.68 crore on Monday. Its share price value has surged nearly 5.65% in one week, but has declined around 14.79% in three months, 36% in six months and around 36.52% in one year.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

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