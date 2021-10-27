Top PSU stocks which have surged over 200% in the last 1 year

IRCTC: The stock rose 217 percent in the last 1 year. The stock had been a consistent performer, since it made its debut in October 2019, rising nearly 900 percent since listing till October 19, 2021. Just in the last 3 months, the stock surged over 100 percent on the back of a rise in ticket bookings and travel plans as the economy opened up after COVID restrictions. Further, the announcement of a stock split added to the gains. It was also listed at an over 100 percent premium at ₹644 against its issue price of ₹320. The expansion plans of the firm showcase further potential of an upside in the stock in the long run. The company has been expanding its business to bus, air tickets as well as tour and travel planners. This could open up a whole new potential opportunity for the firm to strengthen its position. Further, the firm is also looking to apply for a payment aggregator license from the RBI, which will not only make it easier for customers but also bring in additional revenue.