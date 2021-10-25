Top six employees of Nykaa set to make over 850 crore

Reena Chhabra, the chief executive officer of the company’s private label division FSN Brands, stands to make ₹250 crore with 2.1 million shares and 0.12 million employee stock options (ESOPs). Chhabra has been associated with FSN Brands since May 2016. The total remuneration paid to her in FY21 was ₹3.06 crore, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed by the company.

