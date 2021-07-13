Midcap and smallcap stocks are on a roll.

The BSE Smallcap index hit its all-time high of 26,263 today. Since the start of this year, the BSE Smallcap index is up 43%.

The gains in individual stocks are much higher. Here are the top stocks from the smallcap space which have gained the most since the start of this year.

#1 RattanIndia Enterprises (547%)

RattanIndia Enterprises is a RattanIndia Group company, a business conglomerate headquartered in New Delhi, India.

It’s engaged in setting up of power project in India for generation of thermal power.

The group was founded by Rajiv Rattan and has business interests in power generation, electric mobility, consumer finance and renewable energy.

Shares of RattanIndia Enterprises have been in focus of late after it forayed into electric vehicles (EV) space.

The company is also expanding its footprint internationally, by strategic partnerships with companies having cutting-edge technologies.

From the lows of ₹6.8 touched in January 2021, shares of the company are presently trading at ₹43.90. A gain of 547%!

RattanIndia has demonstrated its intent by investing in electric vehicle company Revolt, a leading electric bike company.

Recently, Revolt Motors announced the deliveries of its new batch of its AI-enabled, Revolt Electric motorcycles in various parts of the country from its greenfield manufacturing plant in Manesar, Gurugram in Haryana.

These deliveries come after the company received an overwhelming response to its sales bookings.

#2 Tata Teleservices (464%)

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) is engaged in the business of wired and wireless telecommunications activities.

Its shares are up 464% year to date (YTD) even though it’s a loss making company. It also has substantial debt on its balance sheet.

Data shows that since 2009, the company has reported profit only for two quarters, March 2019, and June 2016. In all other quarters, it reported losses.

Investors are betting on the company’s future prospects.

According to a May report, Tata Sons is reviving Tata Teleservices in a new avatar called Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS).

TTBS will cater to small and medium enterprises. TTBS has launched Smartflo, a cloud-hosted communication platform targeting SMEs with a hybrid work culture where people work from home and remote locations.

Tata Group is looking at reviving the company by taking technical expertise and enterprise solutions for its Super App, which is being built.

This app is likely to be launched by December this year. It’s expected to bring all the Tata Group products as well as services under one platform.

#3 Majesco (460%)

Shares of Majesco are on an uptrend since the company declared a record dividend of ₹974 per share.

The dividend was slightly higher than company’s 14 December 2020 closing price of ₹972.

The high dividend payout followed the sale of its US arm which accounted for the bulk of its revenues and profits.

Since the dividend adjustment, the stock has been widely traded and has also witnessed a series of bulk deals.

From the lows of ₹16.20 touched on 1 January 2021, they are currently trading at ₹90.65, a gain of 460% YTD.

#4 Rana Sugars (403%)

Sugar stocks have been on a roll recently as the government brought forward the target date for achieving 20% ethanol-blending with petrol by two years to 2023.

The above move is aimed at reducing the country's dependence on costly oil imports. Rana Sugars has gained over 403% since the start of this year.

The government’s recent move would encourage sugar companies to further add sugarcane juice and grain-based ethanol capacities.

Another positive for sugar stocks is that the government is also setting up stiff timelines for auto OEMs to comply with blending requirements.

#5 Hexa Tradex (395%)

Hexa Tradex share price has gained 395% since the start of this year.

Recently, the company's board approved key development in 100% material subsidiary, Hexa Securities & Finance Company.

Hexa Tradex focuses on trading chemicals, iron, and steel related products. The company offers trading operations for a variety of products including machinery parts, minerals, motor vehicle accessories, paints, varnishes, while also acting as an import and export agent, contractor, and broker.

#6 Bajaj Steel Industries (369%)

Bajaj Steel is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machinery for cotton ginning and pressing, used for preparing textile fabrics in India and abroad.

It’s the only company in the world that produces machineries for all cotton ginning technologies.

Shares of the company recently gained traction after the company reported strong set of numbers for the quarter ended March 2021.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 69% year on year (YoY) to ₹298 m on back of lower raw material cost. For the entire financial year 2021, Bajaj Steel’s consolidated net profit grew 178%.

Since the start of this year when the stock was trading at ₹290 per share, it has gained 369%. The stock has a low equity base of 5.2 m shares with promoters holding 42.7% of the shares.

Individual shareholders have 34.9% stake and others including Bajaj Exports Private (8.2%), Bajaj Global (2.6%), collectively held 22.4% stake at the end of March 2021 quarter.

#7 Orchid Pharma (359%)

Orchid Pharma has been making headlines this year following a spectacular rally in its shares since relisting.

The company went through the NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) last year and was acquired by Dhanuka Labs who owned over 98% of the company. The company relisted on the stock exchanges on 3 November 2020 at ₹18 a share.

The next five months saw the stock zoom up over 14,277% to ₹2,588.4 on 1 April 2021. Since then, the stock has lost over 69% of its value and is currently trading at ₹608.30.

Despite the stock having lost two-third of its peak value so far, it’s still up 359%.

#8 GRM Overseas (320%)

GRM Overseas is primarily engaged in the business of milling, processing, and marketing of branded and non-branded basmati rice in the domestic and overseas markets.

Since 1 January 2021, stock of the company has gained 320%.

Recently, the company partnered with Reliance Retail to strengthen its presence. The company entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Reliance Retail (JioMart) to place its products in Reliance stores.

GRM Products will be available in 45 distribution centers of Reliance Retail across the country, under B2B category.

#9 Saregama (319%)

Shares of Saregama India have delivered more than 300% returns to its shareholders since the start of this year.

The share stood at ₹831.65 on 1 January 2021. It has zoomed to ₹3,480 levels, translating into gains of 319% during the period.

The company reported a net profit of ₹370 m for the quarter ended March 2021.

The company has sold 110k units of its revolutionary product Carvaan in the March 2021 quarter.

Recently, the company announced a global music licensing deal with a widely popular short format video platform, Triller.

As part of this deal, Saregama will license its entire catalogue to Triller allowing users to create content using the music library of over 130,000 songs.

Saregama India is a RP-Sanjiv Goenka group company. The group's businesses include power and energy, carbon black manufacturing, retail, IT-enabled services, FMCG, media and entertainment, and agriculture.

#10 Tide Water Oil (299%)

The rally in Tide Water Oil shares came since May 2021 after it announced stock split and bonus issue plans.

The company announced 1:1 bonus issue and also declared sub-division of the face value of equity shares from ₹5 to ₹2.

Dividend of 4,000% ( ₹200 per share) was also announced for the financial year 2021. The stock will turn ex-dividend on 19 July 2021.

The company has a low equity base of 3.48 m shares, with promoters holding 57.3% of the shares.

State-owned companies United India Assurance and Life Insurance Corp of India collectively hold 11.7% stake in the company.

Tide Water Oil has been one of the leading players in the Indian lubricant industry. It manufactures and markets Veedol brand of lubricants.

Its repertoire of automotive products includes engine oils for trucks, tractors, commercial vehicles, passenger cars, and two/three wheelers.

Other smallcap stocks which have zoomed over 200%

Apart from the above, here’s a list of other smallcaps that have rallied the most since start of this year.

View Full Image Data Source: Ace Equity

Speaking of smallcap stocks, note that the BSE Smallcap index is up 43% since 1 January 2021. Since the March 2020 lows, it’s up over 180%.

Despite the index being up more than 1.8 times, Richa Agarwal, editor of Hidden Treasure at Equitymaster, believes smallcap stocks are set for a massive up move in 2021 and beyond.

Here's why...

The 180%+ gains in the smallcap index in current rebound is way short of almost 300% gains in the last two rebound cycles.

View Full Image Data source: Ace Equity

Here's what Richa wrote in a recent edition of Profit Hunter...

The Smallcap to Sensex ratio, a metric I often refer to get a sense of relative valuations, currently stands at 0.49 times. To be sure, this is higher than a median of 0.43 times.

And yet, it's the lowest of all the peaks in the smallcaps so far. In the last cycle which peaked in January 2018, when the ratio touched 0.49, the peak was still 9 months away.

As per Richa, smallcaps are a great opportunity to make some big returns. But you need to stay disciplined when it comes to allocating money. And you need to be sharp when picking the right stocks.

If you get these two things right, smallcaps will work wonders for you.

This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com









