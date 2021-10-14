Top specialty chemical stocks that jumped over 200% in 1 year

This specialty chemicals stock rallied 450 percent in the last 1 year from ₹816 in October 2020 to ₹4,488 currently. It has a market cap of ₹14,525 crore and a 52-week range of ₹800 and ₹5,223. Established in 1988, Balaji Amines is one of the leading manufacturers of aliphatic amines in India. It manufactures methylamines, ethylamines, derivatives of specialty chemicals and pharma excipients. In Q1 FY22, the company reported a 208.39 percent surge (YoY) in its net profit at ₹97.39 crore and a jump of 101.59 percent (YoY) in its total revenue from operations to ₹451.94 crore.