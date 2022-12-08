Top 4 specialty chemical stocks to buy, accumulate as recommended by Prabhudas Lilladher1 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2022, 02:18 PM IST
- It has recommended Jubilant Ingrevia and Fine Organics as its top stock picks in specialty chemicals space
Domestic brokerage and research firm Prabhudas Lilladher is of the view that while sharp correction in prices and muted demand led by global slowdown and de-inventorisation are impacting performance of most chemical companies in the near term, but a normalized and stable price environment augurs well for the sector over medium-long term.