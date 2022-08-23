Top 3 specialty chemical stocks to buy: Here are Motilal Oswal's picks2 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2022, 12:23 PM IST
- Motilal Oswal has Buy rating on Nocil shares with a target price of ₹319 apiece
Sharing its top stock picks in the specialty chemicals space, domestic brokerage and research firm Motilal Oswal has provided its view on the names on which it has a Buy rating in its coverage universe which include three specialty chemical stocks - Vinati Organics, NOCIL and Galaxy Surfactants.