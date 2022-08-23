Top 3 specialty chemical stocks to buy: Here are Motilal Oswal's picks

NOCIL: Debottlenecking of its existing units is expected in the near term, even as NOCIL evaluates its plans for the next three-to-five years. Domestic Tyre companies are planning to ramp up production, with a planned capex of ₹200 b over the next three years, said Motilal Oswal while maintaining Buy rating on Nocil shares with a target price (TP) of ₹319 apiece. NOCIL is a leading rubber chemicals manufacturer in India.