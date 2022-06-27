Specialty chemicals stocks to buy, hold: Here are ICICI Securities' top picks1 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2022, 11:50 AM IST
- The brokerage has Buy ratings on 6 specialty chemical stocks that include Sudarshan Chemical, Gujarat Fluoro
Domestic brokerage and research firm ICICI Securities has Hold ratings on Navin Fluorine, Galaxy Surfactants, and Rossari Biotech shares whereas it has Buy tags on specialty chemical stocks Sudarshan Chemical, EPL, Chemplast Sanmar, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem and PCBL.