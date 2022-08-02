Top picks: 16 stocks to buy this month as suggested by Axis Securities

“We believe, though aggressive policy tightening will help in curbing inflationary pressure, persistently elevated Oil and commodity prices would continue to pose challenges to the market multiple in the next few quarters. The current India VIX is trading below LTA levels and the clear trend is likely to emerge only after the volatility stays at the lower levels for a longer time. Keeping these developments and overall weaker global cues in perspective, we expect the market performance to remain range-bound in the near term," the note stated.

