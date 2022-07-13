Sharing its top picks, domestic brokerage and research firm HDFC Securities has recommended two stocks that investors can look to buy, which are from Auto Ancillaries and Agro chemicals sectors with the time horizon of over two quarters. The two stocks are Gabriel India Ltd and Insecticides India Ltd.

HDFC Securities' top stock picks over the next two quarters -

Gabriel India Ltd: “Gabriel India (GIL) witnessed strong sales growth in FY22 coming on the back of de-growth in FY20 and FY21. The growth was mainly driven by volumes indicating a revival in the automobile industry. We believe the uptick in sales volume could continue as the revival in economic activity would drive higher automobile sales," the note stated.

“We believe investors can buy the stock in ₹132-136 band and add on dips to ₹119-123 band for a base case fair value of ₹149 and bull case fair value of ₹158 over the next 2 quarters," suggested HDFC Securities.

Established in 1961, Gabriel India is the flagship company of New Delhi based Anand Group, engaged in manufacturing ride control products in India which include axle dampers, shock absorbers and others like forks covering the wide range of suspension systems and become the most trusted brand for such products.

Insecticides India Ltd: HDFC Securities expects the company to benefit from ramp up of new products post capacity expansion, higher exports revenue, and potential rise in share of branded products (Maharatna Brands).

“We remain positive on the company on the back of recent launches and products launched in the past two-three years which are expected to drive growth in the next 2 years. The company guides for strong double digit revenue growth in the next 2 years," it said. Insecticides (India) Ltd. (IIL) is one of India’s leading manufacturers of Agrochemicals.

The brokerage feels investors can buy Insecticides India in the band of ₹894-905 and add more on declines to ₹806 for base case target of ₹989 and bull case target of ₹1,062 over the next two quarters.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.