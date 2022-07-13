HDFC Securities suggests these 2 stocks to buy over the next 2 quarters2 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2022, 02:01 PM IST
Sharing its top picks, domestic brokerage and research firm HDFC Securities has recommended two stocks that investors can look to buy, which are from Auto Ancillaries and Agro chemicals sectors with the time horizon of over two quarters. The two stocks are Gabriel India Ltd and Insecticides India Ltd.