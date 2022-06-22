3 stocks to buy, accumulate with potential upside of up to 50%2 min read . Updated: 22 Jun 2022, 12:51 PM IST
- Jefferies has a Buy rating on Dr Reddys shares with a target price of ₹5,036 apiece
Amid the recent stock market volatility, analysts at brokerages Jefferies, Axis Securities and Geojit Financial are bullish on three stocks that include pharma stock Dr Reddy's, bank stock DCB Bank, and FMCG stock L&T Foods respectively, as per their respective recent stock recommendations reports.