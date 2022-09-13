Repco Home Finance: “With competition from Banks in mortgage reducing due to pick-up in corporate loans, NBFCs like RHFL are likely to benefit from lower competitive intensity. The low current valuation provides a buffer for investors. We believe that investors can buy between ₹228-233 and add more at ₹198 for the base case fair value of ₹257 and for the bull case fair value of ₹278 over the next 2-3 quarters," it said.