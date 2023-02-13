Top picks: 4 stocks to buy this week as recommended by Axis Securities
- Axis Securities expects Nifty to trade in the range of 18,500-17,300 with mixed bias for the week
The chart pattern suggests that if Nifty crosses and sustains above 18,000 level it would witness buying which level it would witness buying which would lead the index towards 18,300-18,500 levels, said domestic brokerage and research firm Axis Securities which expects Nifty to trade in the range of 18,500-17,300 with mixed bias for the week.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×