Top picks: BNP Paribas 'conservative' on Indian banks, suggests these 6 stocks to buy2 min read . Updated: 29 Jun 2022, 03:27 PM IST
- BNP Paribas' top bank stocks buys include HDFC Bank , ICICI Bank, AU Small Finance, State Bank of India (SBI)
Given the lack of a margin of safety in overall sector valuations, inflation uncertainties delaying the return of mid-teens credit growth and lack of appetite for risk-on sub-segments like CV financing, SME financing, MFI, BNP Paribas said its stance on the banking sector remains conservative.