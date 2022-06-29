Axis Bank: “We choose Axis Bank for the valuation headroom it offers as well as gearing to a credit cycle recovery through both asset quality and loan growth. Our comfort with AXSB’s provision levels is as high as what we have for ICICIBC’s but recognise that a lower CASA and higher cost of funds ensure that higher rates do not confer an equal amount of competitive benefits on it as on HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank," the note stated. The brokerage's Buy tag on the bank stock comes with a target price of ₹970.