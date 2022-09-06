6 stocks to buy this festive season: These are Axis Securities' top picks

SBI Cards: “Robust business momentum, improving NIMs, and muted credit costs will help SBIC deliver superior RoA/RoE of 6-6.3%/27-28% over the medium term. The RBI’s proposal on linking of RuPay Credit cards with the UPI is structurally positive for the credit card industry as it will help in increasing the acceptance of Credit cards amongst UPI merchants. With over 1 Mn RuPay cards, SBIC should be a key beneficiary of the proposal," it said while recommending Buy on the stock with a target price of ₹1,050/share.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}