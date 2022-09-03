These 16 stocks are Axis Securities' top picks for this month

“Given the backdrop of rising concerns over the global slowdown, aggressive tightening, and preference for domestic interests first, the export-oriented themes are likely to be muted or perform conservatively in the near term. However, in the near term, the market is eyeing the robust festival demand which stood muted for the last two years due to intermittent Covid-19 disruptions. Also, some recovery is expected in the cyclical sectors in the second half with a pick-up in government spending," it added.