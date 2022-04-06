These 16 stocks are Axis Securities' top picks for this month

“In the near term, the market performance is likely to be range- bound, as a clear trend is likely to emerge only after and only if volatility sustains at the current levels for a longer-term. Hence, at this juncture, Q4FY22 earnings commentaries remain critical and that will drive the market fundamentals moving forward," the brokerage note stated. Commodities, BFSI and IT sectors are likely to post robust earnings in Q4FY22, as per Axis Securities.

