Stocks to buy this Diwali: Here are Axis Securities' top 9 picks

“While inflation continues to be a major challenge in the developed world, inflation in the domestic economy seems to be manageable. Good monsoon, higher reservoir levels, cool-off in commodity prices, and healthy job/labour market cumulatively indicate that the domestic economy would accommodate the prevailing inflation rather smoothly. The majority of the high-frequency indicators are trending upwards and the uptick from the pre-Covid levels is visible, indicating the resilience of the Indian economy," the note stated.