BNP Paribas bullish on these Indian pharma stocks post Q2 earnings. Here are its top picks2 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 03:27 PM IST
- BNP Paribas has retained Sun Pharma, Fortis Healthcare and Metropolis as its top pharma stocks picks
The India pharma business (excluding Covid base) continued to report double-digit revenue growth year-on-year (YoY) in Q2 FY23 for most companies in BNP Paribas' coverage and the brokerage house expects the trend to continue in FY23-24, led by volume growth and high single-digit price hike.