"Reported growth was lower in some companies due to the high base of sales for Covid-related drugs. US business performance remained volatile, as few companies posted higher-than-expected sales driven by the launch of generic Revlimid, with a sequential (QoQ) revenue rise for Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's, Cipla and Zydus Life. Price erosion remained in high single digit," the note on pharma Q2 earnings review stated.