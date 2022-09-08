Top Indian stocks, sectors to bet on, as per BNP Paribas

Defying global trends, Nifty 50 has outperformed most peers in year-to-date (YTD) terms peers on the back of strong domestic flows — both direct retail and indirect (MFs). There are some signs of slowing inflows from retail investors. Retail flows turned negative in July 2022 after 10 months of consecutive inflows, SIP inflows have moderated as well after reaching a record high of ₹123 billion in March 2022.

