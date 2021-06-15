Mahindra Lifespace Developers: ICICI Securities has initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and target price of ₹939. The brokerage said that the company is perceived to have missed the bus over the last decade as peers have significantly scaled up their residential business while MLIFE has remained stagnant. However, with a new leadership in place and backing from the company’s parent (the Mahindra Group), the company is targeting aggressive. expansion over the next three-four years.

