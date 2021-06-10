Max Financial Services: Prabhudas Liladher in a note on Wednesday said that with combination of strong improvement in operating performance of life insurance business, ending uncertainty on partner investment and promoters action of reducing pledge has led to re-rating in Max Financial in last three years as well as improved Max Life valuation from 1.8x EV to 2.8x EV. We believe, strong growth of 15% over FY21-FY25 and margins of 26-27% with ROEV of 20% has played out in the re-rating and should see limited upside in near term, it said.