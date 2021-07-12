Indian equities closed lower on Friday as the Sensex closed at 52,386.19, down 182.75 points, or 0.35%, while the Nifty was at 15,689.80, down 38.10 points, or 0.24%. Private banks, financials and auto were top drags. For Monday, SGX Nifty indicated a green start to the Indian markets.

Brokerage recommendations:

Blue Star: Jefferies India in a note on 10 July said that discussion on recovery from the second wave, the company’s new product launches and manufacturing focus infuses confidence in the outlook. Cash flow focus and incremental news on activity pick-up should drive the upside.

The brokerage has a ‘Buy’ stance on the stock with target price of ₹1,030 per share.

Interglobe Aviation: Kotak Institutional Equities in a note on July 8 said that Indian carriers can get a major boost if international passengers swap prospects of foreign travel by domestic. Indigo is one that continues to add capacities and may have a disproportionate share in the swap volumes, it said.

It has a ‘Buy’ rating on the airline stock with target price of ₹2,400 apiece.

JSW Steel: Anand Rathi in a note on July 8 said that earnings outlook for the steel sector has improved as profitability is expected to increase, led by higher steel spreads and sharp recovery seen in domestic steel demand. The brokerage continues to monitor the company’s performance.

The brokerage has a ‘Hold’ rating on the stock with ₹757 per share target price.

Macrotech Developers: Q1FY22 saw improvement from June 2021 in sales bookings. While Q1FY22 has been a challenging quarter, we believe that the company is on track to achieve Rs80-90bn of sales bookings in FY22E and also reduce its India net debt to Rs100bn by Mar’22, ICICI Securities said in a note on July 8. The brokerage has a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with target price of ₹800 per share.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

