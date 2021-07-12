Top stock picks: Brokerage recommendations on Blue Star, IndiGo and more

Macrotech Developers: Q1FY22 saw improvement from June 2021 in sales bookings. While Q1FY22 has been a challenging quarter, we believe that the company is on track to achieve Rs80-90bn of sales bookings in FY22E and also reduce its India net debt to Rs100bn by Mar’22, ICICI Securities said in a note on July 8. The brokerage has a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with target price of ₹800 per share.