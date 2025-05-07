Recommended stocks to buy today: Top stock picks by market experts for 7 May

India's equity benchmarks ended in the red on Tuesday, 6 May, weighed down by escalating tensions between India and Pakistan and weak global cues ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision.

The market opened on a positive note with a gap-up, but early optimism faded quickly as geopolitical concerns took hold, triggering a sharp sell-off in the first half of the session. The spike in India VIX reflected rising investor nervousness.

Unlike recent sessions that saw late-day recoveries, Tuesday’s action remained subdued after the initial fall. Indices moved sideways through midday with no meaningful bounce, as selling pressure persisted across key sectors and broader market sentiment remained weak.

The Nifty 50 closed 81.55 points lower (0.33%) at 24,379.60, while the BSE Sensex declined 155.77 points (0.19%) to settle at 80,641.07. The Bank Nifty underperformed, shedding 648.10 points (1.18%) to end at 54,271.40 amid heavy selling in banking stocks.

Top three stocks to buy today, recommended by Ankush Bajaj:

Buy: Max Healthacre Ltd (current price: ₹ 1,156)

Why it’s recommended: Stock has closed above ₹1145 which was a key resistance level on the daily chart. This breakout signals a shift in momentum. Price action confirms strength with bullish candlesticks and consistent volumes during the move. RSI is also trending upward, showing improving momentum.

Key metrics: Resistance level: ₹1,145 (breakout level), Support level: ₹1,128 (recent swing low), Pattern: Horizontal resistance breakout on daily chart, Volume: Healthy and increasing

Technical analysis: Price action confirms a breakout with follow-through buying and strong daily close above resistance. RSI is rising, validating the bullish setup. Previous resistance now acts as a support.

Risk factors: Healthcare sector stocks may react to policy or regulatory news. If the stock fails to hold above ₹1,145, breakout might get invalidated.

Buy at: ₹1,156

Target price: ₹1,200– ₹1,220 in 1 week

Stop loss: ₹1,128

Buy: HDFC Life (current price: ₹ 722.60)

Why it’s recommended: Stock is in a strong uptrend, characterized by a sequence of higher highs and higher lows. The stock recently broke out of a consolidation range around ₹720– ₹735 with a big surge in price. This breakout was confirmed by heavy volume, reflecting genuine buying interest from the market.

Key metrics: Resistance level: ₹735 (upper end of previous range), Support level: ₹690 (swing support), Pattern: Consolidation breakout, Volume: High breakout volume

Technical analysis: Price action confirms breakout with strong follow-through. RSI is in bullish zone, and stock is trading above key moving averages, further supporting the uptrend.

Risk factors: Broader market weakness or reversal could impact performance. If price falls below ₹690, breakout could be invalidated.

Buy at: ₹722.60

Target price: ₹775– ₹790 in 1 week

Stop loss: ₹690

Buy: Apollo Tyre Ltd (current price: ₹ 482.85)

Why it’s recommended: Apollo Tyres has broken out above a major resistance (~ ₹440) formed by a double bottom pattern. This pattern breakout signals a trend reversal to the upside. The stock is now trading above key moving averages, reflecting renewed upward momentum. The RSI momentum indicator has rebounded from the 60 level and now resides in bullish territory, confirming strengthening momentum.

Key metrics: Resistance level: ₹440 (double bottom breakout), Support level: ₹468 (near-term swing low), Pattern: Double bottom breakout, Volume: Strong volume during breakout

Technical analysis: Price action confirms trend reversal with breakout above neckline. Sustained closing above moving averages with bullish RSI supports further upside.

Risk factors: Sector rotation or market-wide correction may affect short-term trend. Breakdown below ₹468 may invalidate setup.

Buy at: ₹482.85

Target price: ₹505– ₹510 in 1 week

Stop loss: ₹468

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:

Buy: Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (current price: ₹ 2,381.8)

Why it’s recommended: Resilient business model with strong brand portfolio, strategic initiatives, and future outlook

Key metrics: P/E: 52.82, 52-week high: ₹ 3,035.00, volume: ₹448.16 crore

Technical analysis: Bounced back from its 100-DMA

Risk factors: Slower rural demand recovery, high valuation

Buy at: ₹ 2,381.8

Target price: ₹ 2,590 in three months

Stop loss: ₹ 2,290

Buy: Fortis Healthcare Ltd (current price: ₹ 687)

Why it’s recommended: Strategic capacity expansion and robust financial performance

Key metrics: P/E: 61.30, 52-week high: ₹ 743, volume: ₹ 113.46 crore

Technical analysis: Horizontal trendline breakout

Risk factors: Dependence on key geographies

Buy at: ₹ 687

Target price: ₹ 845 in three months

Stop loss: ₹ 625

Three stocks to trade today, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

Voltas (current price ₹ 1,227.20)

Sell below ₹1,222 and rallies to ₹1,250, stop ₹1,265, target ₹1,125-1,090

Why it’s recommended: Voltas stock has been weakening due to a combination of factors, including concerns about the company's engineering, manufacturing, and project services segment, mixed performance in Q3 and Q4, and cautious outlooks from peers such as Havells India. The EMPS segment has faced setbacks such as execution delays, cost escalations and legal disputes, impacting profitability.

Key metrics:

P/E: 59

52-week high: ₹1946.20

Volume: 1.2M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹1,100, resistance at ₹1,325

Risk factors: High volatility, negative investor sentiment and long-term bearish trends.

Sell at: CMP and rally to ₹1,250

Target price: ₹1,125-1,090 in one month.

Stop loss: ₹1,265

JSW ENERGY (current price ₹ 466)

Sell at CMP and rallies to ₹481, stop ₹490, target ₹440-425

Why it’s recommended: JSW Energy’s stock price decline can be attributed to a combination of factors, including a drop in profit after tax, a decline in revenue, and a bearish trend indicated by trading below moving averages. These factors, coupled with mixed market sentiment, have contributed to a broader negative outlook for the stock.

Key metrics:

P/E: 15.66

52-week high: ₹213

Volume: 4.89M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹431, resistance at ₹610

Risk factors: Market fluctuations, regulatory changes, and sector-specific challenges in the power distribution industry.

Sell at: CMP and rally to ₹481

Target price: ₹440-425 in one month

Stop loss: ₹490

KEI Industries Ltd (current price ₹ 3,193.90)

Buy above ₹3,210 and dips to ₹3,150, stop ₹3,130 target ₹3,330-3,450

Why it’s recommended: Goldman Sachs recently upgraded KEI Industries to a ‘buy’, marking the first time it has taken a bullish stance on the stock since initiating coverage in November 2023. Also, the charts indicate the formation of a V-shaped recovery.

Key metrics:

P/E: 45.39

52-week high: ₹5040

Volume: 1.03M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹2,800, resistance at ₹3,400

Risk factors: Raw material volatility and competition from domestic players could impact profitability.

Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹3,150.

Target price: ₹3,330-3,450 in one month

Stop loss: ₹3,130

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

MarketSmith India: Trade name: William O'Neil India Pvt. Ltd. Its Sebi-registered research analyst registration number is INH000015543.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions."